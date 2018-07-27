Two Massachusetts police officers shot while investigating 'disturbance,' authorities say

Two Massachusetts police officers were shot on Friday while investigating a “disturbance,” authorities said.

Both Falmouth Police Department officers are expected to recover from their injuries, according to a Facebook post from state police. The suspect in the incident was also shot, authorities said.

One of the officers was struck twice — once in the vest and a second time above the vest – and is currently awake and in the hospital, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe told reporters at the scene.

The second officer was struck in the head, which O’Keefe described as “a grazing wound.” That officer received treatment and was released from medical care.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. after the officers reported to an area in East Falmouth, the town’s police said, adding that the officers and the suspect were all “shot and injured.” All three were taken to receive medical care.

After police were “fired upon,” O’Keefe said they “returned fire” and the suspect was hit multiple times.