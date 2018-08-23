Two killed in stabbing outside Paris, suspect dead, police say

Two people were killed and one other was wounded Thursday in a knife attack outside Paris, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred in Trappes, located about 20 miles west of Paris. The assailant, who was only identified as a male, was killed by police.

The man first sheltered in a house after attacking passersby and then was shot dead by police, according to BFM-TV. The man was reportedly known to intelligence services.

Gerard Collomb, France’s interior minister, praised the officers’ efforts in taking down the attacker and announced that an investigation was ongoing.

Officials haven’t determined whether the stabbing was a terror attack.

Authorities urged residents to avoid the area around Rue Camille Claudel while a police operation was underway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.