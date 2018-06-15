Two Kansas sheriff’s deputies, suspect shot near courthouse

Two Kansas sheriff’s deputies were shot near a courthouse on Friday; the suspect was also shot, officials said.

The incident occurred while the two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputies were doing a transport near the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

The conditions of the deputies and the suspect were not immediately known, FOX4KC reported. Sources told FOX4 that one of the deputies had critical injuries. All three were transported to the hospital.

Kansas City Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that officers were “working on major incident in the 800 block of North 7th, details unclear at this time.”

The Kansas Capitol Police tweeted their prayers to deputies who were shot.

“Sending prayers to the officers, families and Wyandotte SO,” the office said.

The St. Louis Drug Enforcement Administration’s office also tweeted their thoughts and prayers to the deputies and their families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these deputies and their families, and to all of our brothers and sisters with the Wyandotte County [KS] Sheriff’s Office,” the DEA’s office tweeted.

FOX4 reported that this was the fourth officer-related shooting in the past three years in Kansas City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.