Two injured in boiler explosion at Pocatello church

Update: The two people injured in the explosion at First Congregational United Church of Christ have been transferred to a hospital at University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Shortly after the incident at the church was reported Portneuf Medical Center initiated a “code black”. This state of readiness allows for all resources of the hospital to be utilized should those resources be needed. Teams at PMC stabilized the two patients and prepared them for transfer. After this the “code black” was ended.

No further report on the condition of the injured people has been given at this point.

Original Story: Two people were taken to Portneuf Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after a boiler room in the First Congregational United Church of Christ on Garfield Avenue exploded. Officials at the scene say the two people received life threatening injuries.

Pocatello Fire Department was notified of the explosion and fire at about 2:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the church, the boiler room was on fire but crews were able to put it out.

We are working to get more details about what caused the explosion and will update this story with additional details as soon as we get them.

