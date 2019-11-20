Two former Houston police officers arrested over a deadly drug raid

Two former Houston police officers who allegedly provide false information that led to a deadly drug raid earlier this year have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Gerald Goines and his partner, Steven Bryant, along with civilian Patricia Garcia, were taken into custody in connection with the Jan. 28 raid on a home that left two people dead and several officers wounded, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and Dennis Tuttle, 59, were killed in the raid on their home. Goines was shot during the chaos.

Goines, 55, is charged with seven counts, including making up an informant who he said purchased drugs from the home and lying in a search warrant affidavit. He later admitted to buying the drugs himself, authorities said.

Bryant, 46, is charged with falsifying records, including claiming he’d identified as heroin a substance that was bought at the home before the raid.

CHIEF: OFFICER LIED IN AN AFFIDAVIT BEFORE DEADLY HOUSTON RAID

Garcia, 53, is charged with giving false information when she called 911, claiming that the people inside the home were drug dealers and that they were using crack and heroin inside, federal prosecutors said. She also claimed that she could see her daughter inside the home, according to the DOJ.

Her call led police to the residence.

When officers entered the home, gunfire erupted, leading to the deaths of Tuttle and Nicholas and the wounding of five officers.

One officer was paralyzed.

During an investigation, police said they realized Goines had made up the informant when they couldn’t find him.

PROBE OF CASES FROM HOUSTON OFFICERS IN DEADLY RAID EXPANDED

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo maintained that the officers had a reason to be in the home.

“We cannot change what happened. We can’t go back in time. But we have an absolute duty to pursue the truth, pursue the facts,” he said at a Wednesday news conference.

Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the house, but no heroin. Family and friends of Tuttle and Nicolas claim the couple never sold drugs.

Both officers also face state charges. They were expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it was “not uncommon” for federal and local authorities to pursue charges against defendants, The Houston Chronicle reported.

“We all want to flesh out all the facts, all the evidence,” said spokesman Dane Schiller, “and ensure that the truth is known.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goines faces up to life in prison and Bryant faces up to 20 years if convicted. Garcia faces a maximum five-year sentence.

Both officers were relieved of duty after the raid and retired.