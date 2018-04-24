Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded, department says

Two officers with the Dallas Police Department and a civilian were shot Tuesday, police said, and a search for at least one suspect is reportedly underway.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. near a Home Depot in Dallas off Forest Lane and Central Expressway, Fox 4 reported.

The police department said on Twitter that two officers were “critically wounded” in the incident, however the status of the civilian was “unknown.”

The civilian was reportedly a loss prevention officer from the store, sources told Fox 4.

Dallas police told the outlet that it was a “very active scene.”

The police department said on Twitter that they would provide updates when they could and asked the public to pray for the injured officers and their families.

Authorities were on the lookout for the suspect and were searching in a wooded area behind the store, Fox 4 reported.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said they were responding to the shooting scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.