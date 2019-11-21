Two Air Force Airmen killed during training mission in Oklahoma

Two Air Force Airmen were killed Thursday morning during an “aircraft mishap” out of Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The Air Force said in a statement: “Two Vance Air Force Base Airmen were killed in an aircraft mishap at approximately 9:10 a.m. today. At the time of the accident, the aircraft were performing a training mission.

“Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts.”

An earlier statement from Vance said that two T-38 Talons were involved, and there were two people on board each craft. The status of the other pilots was not immediately clear.

Normally, there are 2 pilots aboard jets, an instructor and a student pilot.

The T-38 is the primary jet trainer for all US Air Force pilots in the jet pipeline—training future F-16, F-15, F-22, F-35 and bomber pilots for example.

Additional details will be provided as information becomes available

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.