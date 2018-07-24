Twister the tortoise missing from Idaho rescue facility

Reptile Adventures Facebook Page

Reptile Adventures Facebook Page

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – A 75-pound tortoise named Twister has gone missing from a reptile rescue facility in southwestern Idaho.



Reptile Adventures President Tyler Messina says Twister disappeared from his yard in Nampa on Monday afternoon and might have been stolen.



Messina tells the Idaho Press-Tribune that there’s no evidence that Twister broke out of the fenced yard.



Messina says Twister had been at the facility for about a year and had his shell painted white, blue, yellow and red by previous owners before being surrendered.



Messina says Twister was sick when the rescue took him in and is worried the tortoise won’t survive long without proper care.



Twister has been used at the rescue facility to teach people how to properly care for tortoises.