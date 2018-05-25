Twin Falls man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

COURTESY TWIN FALLS SHERIFF’S OFFICE Michael Stephen Heartsill

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit investigators arrested a 44-year-old Twin Falls man Wednesday for alleged Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said Michael S. Heartsill is alleged to have downloaded child pornography over a peer-to-peer network.

He was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail following his arrest.

The Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, United States Department of Homeland Security, FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service all assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.