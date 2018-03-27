Twice-deported illegal immigrant accused of raping young girl in Oregon

A twice-deported illegal immigrant — who posted bail the same day he was charged with the rape of a young girl in Oregon — is now in the custody of immigration officials, federal records show.

Seaside police arrested Guatemalan national Anastacio Eugenio Lopez-Fabian, 24, in February after investigators determined he had sex several times with a girl younger than 14, the Daily Astorian reported Monday. He was also charged with assault and harassment.

Lopez-Fabian was released the same day he was arrested after he was able to post $25,000 bail. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him March 7 at a courthouse parking lot prior to a scheduled hearing.

Lopez-Fabian is now in custody at a detention center in Tacoma, Wash., according to federal records.

“Hours after his release, ICE deportation officers received information from federal databases about his prior immigration history and his most recent arrest,” ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell told the Daily Astorian. “From there, they conducted an online review of jail and court records and determined that Lopez-Fabian did not have lawful status in the country, and subsequently, targeted him for immigration enforcement.”

Lopez-Fabian had been deported in 2013 and 2014, Cutrell said.

Cutrell criticized the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office for not alerting the agency of Lopez-Fabian’s arrest.

Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin pushed back on the criticism, however, saying there wasn’t much his office could’ve done because Lopez-Fabian had posted bail.

“My office knows to cooperate with ICE,” Bergin told KATU-TV. “But, ICE also has a blanket statement that they have been putting out saying that this agency didn’t do this or failed to do that. We will continue to cooperate with ICE, within the confines of the law.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.