Turkish trial against Australian IS suspect postponed

A Turkish court has postponed an extradition case against an Australian Islamic State suspect pending the result of a Turkish terror-related investigation.

Australia is seeking to extradite suspected IS recruiter Neil Prakash, who has been in Turkish custody since 2016. The former rapper from Melbourne has featured in IS videos, has been linked to several attack plans in Australia and has urged lone wolf attacks against the United States.

Lawyer Mehmet Alper Unver told reporters Thursday that the trial was adjourned until July 19 to await a Turkish probe into Prakash’s possible activities against Turkey.

Prakash faces a potential life sentence if he is convicted in Australia of terrorism offenses.

Unver said the suspect wants to serve time either in Turkey or in another majority-Muslim country.