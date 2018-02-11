Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition party to elect new co-leader

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition party has kicked off a congress to elect a new co-president to replace its jailed leader.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party or HDP — the second largest opposition in the Turkish parliament — is voting Sunday in Ankara as lawmaker Selahattin Demirtas steps down. Demirtas has been behind bars pending trial since November 2016 for alleged terror charges, accused of links to outlawed Kurdish militants. He denies any terror links.

The party in May elected Serpil Kemalbey to replace former co-leader Figen Yuksekdag, who has been stripped of her parliamentarian status and jailed on similar charges.

Turkey issued a detention warrant Friday against Kemalbey over her opposition to Turkey’s military offensive in northern Syria against Syrian Kurdish militants. She has not yet been detained.