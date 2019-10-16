Turkey’s Erdogan snubs Pence, Pompeo by saying he will only talk to Trump about Syria

Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan snubbed Vice President Pence and a U.S. delegation heading to Ankara Wednesday by announcing that he will only speak to President Trump about any potential cease-fire deal in Syria.

The declaration came minutes after Erdogan said his country’s ongoing military offensive against the Syrian Kurds could end “as of tonight” if their fighters leave a designated border area.

“I am not going to talk to them,” the Turkish president told a Sky News reporter Wednesday, referring to Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O’Brien, who are traveling to Turkey.

“They will be talking to their counterparts,” he added. “When Trump comes here, I’ll be talking.”

Erdogan, in a separate speech to Parliament Wednesday, made clear Turkey would not bow to pressure to reach a cease-fire deal and would press ahead with the military operation until Turkish troops reach a depth of around 19 to 22 miles inside Syria. He did say though that the offensive could end “as of tonight” if Syrian Kurdish forces there cleared out, the Associated Press reported.

Speaking to a group of journalists the day before, Erdogan said he told Trump, “We could never declare a ceasefire,” adding that Turkey wouldn’t negotiate with “terrorists.”

The defiant comments from Erdogan come as U.S. officials are reportedly reviewing plans to evacuate up to 50 U.S. nuclear bombs that have long been stored at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

The weapons are now essentially “hostage” to Erdogan, a senior U.S. official told The New York Times on Monday.

The Cold War-era B61 nuclear bombs are said to be 100 to 250 miles from the Syrian border, The Guardian added.

France this week also called on members of the coalition fighting ISIS in Syria to regroup following a withdrawal of U.S. troops in the region, which paved the way for the Turkish assault.

French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian said in an interview on French television channel BFM Wednesday that France is notably now looking to Russia, given their “common interests” in defeating ISIS in Syria.

Russia has moved to fill the void left by the U.S. in the conflict, deploying its forces toward Syria’s border with Turkey.

Le Drian said France’s “own security is at stake” amid the Turkish offensive – and “to accept this invasion” was giving ISIS “an open door” to return, as the chaos could allow thousands of Islamic State fighters detained in Kurdish-run prisons to escape.

