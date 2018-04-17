Turkey seeks to extend state of emergency for 7th time

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government is seeking an extension of the state of emergency it declared following a failed coup in 2016.

The government submitted to parliament a motion to prolong it three more months following a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday. A vote is expected Wednesday. It would be its seventh extension.

The move comes despite widespread calls for Turkey to end the state of emergency.

A U.N. report last month said Turkey’s state of emergency had led to human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions and dismissals, torture and ill-treatment.

The main opposition party accuses the government of misusing its emergency powers to erode democracy and arrest government critics. Its supporters staged sit-in demonstrations Monday across Turkey to demand an end to the emergency declaration.