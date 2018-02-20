Turkey considers chemical castration for pedophiles

The Turkish justice minister says the government is considering introducing chemical castration for child abusers, following a series of reports of sexual assault on children.

Abdulhamit Gul told reporters Tuesday that under the measure being considered, courts would decide whether people convicted of sexually assaulting minors would be administered drugs to “eliminate” their sexual drives.

His comments came a day after the government decided to set up a committee to tackle child sex abuse cases.

Earlier this month, a 20-year-old man was arrested for raping a 3-year-old girl during a wedding party, causing widespread outrage.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday described the abuse cases as “dynamite that will take our society to collapse.”