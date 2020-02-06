Turkey avalanche disaster death toll grows to 40, search efforts resume for missing

Rescue workers in Turkey scanned an avalanche field on Thursday for a final missing person after two avalanches killed dozens in the eastern part of the country.

The private Turkish news agency DHS reported two more bodies were recovered Thursday, bringing the death toll from the two avalanches to at least 40.

Some 300 emergency service workers were originally called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, killing five people and burying two others. The group was then hit by a second avalanche.

Osman Ucar, the head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority office, was hospitalized after being caught in the avalanche, Reuters reported. He told Ihlas News Agency from the hospital that many were out of the immediate area when the second avalanche hit on Wednesday.

“I was halfway buried in snow,” he said. “I got out by my own means.”

Images from Wednesday showed dozens of people using shovels and sticks to dig people out from under snow as overturned vehicles could be seen nearby.

The emergency rescue operation continued Thursday after inspections over concerns of a possible third avalanche, the BBC reported. Turkish news agencies reported officials were still searching for a final missing person.

In addition to the deaths, dozens were injured.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early Thursday that 47 people remained hospitalized after the avalanches. He said six were in intensive care but they weren’t in critical condition.

A ceremony was held for 11 military police officers, nine government-paid village guards and two firefighters in Van who were killed by the avalanches.

Their coffins were sent to their hometowns for burial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.