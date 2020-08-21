Tulsi Gabbard says she wasn't invited to participate in Democratic National Convention

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii., was one of seven candidates to win delegates during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, but she wasn’t invited to speak at the party’s national convention this week.

“You’re correct – I was not invited to participate in any way,” she tweeted Thursday, in response to a follower who noted her absence.

The other six candidates who won delegates – Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar – all were involved in the nominating convention in some form.

The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Notably, Gabbard won more delegates than the vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who the Hawaii congresswoman famously went after in the second Democratic debate a year ago.

Gabbard attacked Harris’ criminal justice record when she was district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California, arguing that Harris is a hypocrite on marijuana legalization and blocked evidence in a death row case.

Harris responded in the fifth Democratic debate in November, calling out Gabbard for her controversial decision to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017. Harris also criticized Gabbard for appearing on Fox News.

Gabbard has traded barbs with other establishment figures in the Democratic Party as well. The combat veteran tweeted last October that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is the “personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long,” after Clinton implied that Gabbard was “the favorite of the Russians” in a podcast.

It wasn’t always this way, as Gabbard was once a rising star on the left. She was elected Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee in 2013, before stepping down from that role to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president in 2016.

Gabbard dropped out of the 2020 race in March and endorsed presidential nominee Joe Biden, who delivered his acceptance speech on the final night of the convention Thursday.