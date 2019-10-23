Tulsi Gabbard rips lack of transparency in impeachment inquiry, says it could 'undermine integrity' of the process

Democratic 2020 hopeful Tulsi Gabbard criticized the lack of transparency in her own party’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington on Tuesday night, Gabbard said a lack of clarity could “undermine the integrity” of the investigation.

“Pursuing impeachment for partisan reasons is bad for our country,” she said. “It will be extremely divisive for an already divided country. I looked at the complaint and was very concerned. We need to get to the bottom of it.”

CLINTON-GABBARD CLASH RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT 2016 DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE’S ROLE IN 2020

GABBARD SAYS SHE’S OPEN TO FACE-TO-FACE MEETING WITH CLINTON

“There needs to be a transparent and narrowly focused inquiry — I am disappointed with the lack of transparency,” she said. “They have been behind closed doors.”

“That has the potential to undermine the integrity of a nonpartisan investigation,” the congresswoman explained.

Gabbard’s appearance came just after she fired the latest shot in her ongoing feud with Hillary Clinton.

In a new campaign video released Tuesday, Gabbard assailed Clinton, calling for her to “acknowledge the damage you’ve caused” and “step down from your throne.”

The video is Gabbard’s latest response to Clinton’s suggestion that Gabbard was a Russian asset and “favorite of the Russians” in a recent interview.

Clinton also claimed that Russia was “grooming her to be the third-party candidate” in reference to Gabbard’s 2020 candidacy.

CLINTON ADMONISHES TRUMP AFTER HE URGES HER TO RUN AGAIN, SAYING ‘DON’T TEMPT ME’

“Hillary, your foreign policy was a disaster for our country and the world — resulting in the deaths and injuries of so many of my brothers and sisters in uniform, devastating entire countries, millions of lives lost, refugee crises,” and more, Gabbard said.

“Yet despite the damage you have done to our country and the world, you want to continue your failed policies directly or indirectly through the Democratic nominee.”

She added: “It’s time for you to acknowledge the damage you have caused and apologize for it. It is long past time for you to step down from your throne so the Democratic Party can lead with a new foreign policy which will actually be in the interests of and benefit the American people and the world.”

Gabbard, an Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, had Monday said she’s open to having a “face-to-face” with Clinton. This, after fellow presidential hopefuls Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and spiritual author Marianne Williamson pushed back on Clinton’s unfounded suggestion that she’s a secret Russian asset.

AB STODDARD SAYS HILLARY CLINTON’S ‘THIRST FRO REVENGE IS UNQUENCHABLE’

President Trump on Monday also weighed in, telling reporters, “She’s [Clinton] accusing everyone of being a Russian agent.”