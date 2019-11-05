Tulsi Gabbard posts intense workout video on Twitter

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, took to Twitter Monday to show her intense workout regime while on the campaign trail.

Gabbard, who has been fighting her own party, claiming that they have been working against her in her Democratic primary race, has vowed to change how the party is run if given the opportunity.

She posted the video showing her using dumbbells to perform various explosive workouts. She could be seen doing squats and pushups followed by back rows. Gabbard has taken to Twitter before to post videos performing HIIT workouts—which is high-intensity training.

The Army National Guard major is an avid surfer.

Gabbard has accused the Democratic National Committee of not having voters’ interest in mind by “implementing their own pre-primary election before voters get a chance to vote,” but vowed not to run as a third-party candidate.

