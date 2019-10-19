Tulsi Gabbard backed by 2020 Democrat candidates in Hillary Clinton 'Russian asset' row

2020 Democratic candidates Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang are backing Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-H.I., after Hillary Clinton accused her of being a “Russian asset.”

In a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe, Clinton said she wasn’t “making any predictions, but [she thinks Russians] have got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

“She’s the favorite of the Russians” she added, saying they “have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

Clinton has since backed out of a speaking appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, where Gabbard was scheduled to speak.

Gabbard pushed back on Clinton as “queen of warmongers [and the] embodiment of corruption” in response to Clinton’s allegations.

On Friday she told Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the former Secretary of State is waging a smear campaign against her because “she knows she can’t control me.”

She also accused Clinton of having “blood on her hands” after the Iraq war she “championed.”

“Their blood is on her hands. That’s why she’s smearing my character and trying to undermine my campaign,” she said.

Yang and Williamson are two candidates running for the Democratic ticket who took Gabbard’s side in the feud.

Yang wrote in a tweet: “Tulsi Gabbard deserves much more respect and thanks than this. She literally just got back from serving our country abroad.”

Williamson chimed in: “The Democratic establishment has got to stop smearing women it finds inconvenient!” Adding, “the character assassination of women who don’t toe the party line will backfire.”

“You deserve respect and you have mine,” she told Gabbard.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker just posted a wide-eyed gif reacting to Gabbard’s rebuttal.