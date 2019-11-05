Tucson to vote on becoming Arizona’s only sanctuary city

Tucson voters on Tuesday will decide whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona’s only sanctuary city in a rebuke to President Trump’s immigration policies and a tough state anti-illegal immigration law that drew international condemnation nearly a decade ago.

The measure, Proposition 205, would put new restrictions on when police can inquire about immigration status or cooperate with federal law enforcement.

Tucson progressives say the measure will send a clear message to the Trump administration and give a voice to the city’s sizable Latino community.

The measure explicitly aims to neuter SB1070, a 2010 Arizona immigration law that drew mass protests and a boycott of Arizona. SB1070 prohibits sanctuary cities in Arizona and requires police to verify the immigration status of anyone suspected of being an illegal immigrant. Courts threw out much of the law but upheld the requirement for officers to check immigration papers.

Tucson’s mayor and city council members – all Democrats – oppose Proposition 205 because they’re concerned the city could lose millions of federal and state funds, which make up a chunk of the Tucson’s budget. They say police have already adopted rules that go as far as legally possible to restrict officers from enforcing federal immigration laws.

A handful of Republican state lawmakers have said they will pursue legislation to punish Tucson. Prior legislation approved by the GOP Legislature to tie the hands of liberal cities allows the state to cut off funding for cities that pass laws conflicting with state laws.

