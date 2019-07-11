Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino take on new cartoon version of Mueller report: 'Did they include the Strzok-Page texts?'

Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino discussed Wednesday the new cartoon version of the Mueller report, created by the website Insider in order to encourage people to read Mueller’s findings.

The cartoon and accompanying story of the Mueller report was published on Wednesday.

“We hired the author of ‘Black Hawk Down’ and an illustrator from ‘Archer’ to adapt the Mueller report so you’ll actually read it,” the headline stated.

Responding on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson said “true believers” produced the cartoon because Trump’s critics have concluded that most Americans haven’t read Mueller’s more than 400-page report.

“CNN was very excited about this,” Carlson noted, playing a clip of the network showing the illustrations, and asking former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino whether he’s read the cartoon version.

“No, because I don’t want to lose neurons and about 20 IQ points by reading this kind of imbecility,” he joked, asking whether the cartoons depicted Trump allowing then-White House counsel Don McGahn to testify for 30 hours to Mueller’s team.

“What if they include the Peter Strzok texts, where he tells his girlfriend I don’t think there’s any there there? … Call me, text me, I’d love to know,” said Bongino.

“I suspect it’s not,” Carlson responded.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify before two House committees on July 17. Bongino said Republicans should ask Mueller when he determined that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The author of “Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump” said he believes it was “no later, at best, than July of 2017.”