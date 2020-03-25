Tsunami watch in Hawaii after 7.5 magnitude quake in Pacific Ocean

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hawaii was placed under a tsunami watch Tuesday night after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific Ocean’s Kuril Islands.

Gov. David Ige took to Twitter to tell residents to “stay tuned to official sources.” He retweeted a link from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center that said the agency is working to determine the threat.

The earthquake was at a depth of about 37 miles, Hawaii News Now reported. The Kuril Islands are off Russia’s far eastern coast.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within about 620 miles of the quake’s epicenter.

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter, and the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center was analyzing the event to determine the level of danger.

