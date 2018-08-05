Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocks Indonesia, tourist hotspot Bali

Authorities in Indonesia issued a tsunami alert on Sunday after a massive earthquake rocked the popular tourist mecca of Bali.

The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake was reported around 11:46 a.m. local time off the island of Loloan, located next to Bali.

The quake was about 6.5 miles deep, according to the USGS.

Indonesia’s Tsunami Early Warning System issued an alert, saying that there was the “potential” for a tsunami to take place.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who is currently on vacation in Bali with husband John Legend and their two children, said on Twitter it was a “massive” earthquake.

“oh my god,” she wrote on Twitter. “Bali. Trembling. So long.”

Teigen also reported there were “so many aftershocks.”

It was not clear if there was any damage from the quake.