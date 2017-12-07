TSA new rules this holiday season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – TSA released some new traveling procedures that you need to know about before you head to the airport.

If you’ve flown before, you might already know some of the rules TSA has had.

Like, no more than three point four ounces of liquids and taking out any laptops before going through screening.

TSA requires you take out any electronics larger than a cell phone before going through security. Something that security in the past has actually told passengers to keep in their bags.

They say it makes things safer and even faster

“We found that by removing these items, that our officers we able to have a higher level of detection,” Lorie Dankers, TSA Public Affairs officer said. “Instead of our x-ray officer having to study that image on the screen they could get a clear view very quickly.”

Which makes everyone happier.

“If you think of peoples carry on bags and think of maybe your own when you’re traveling,” Dankers said. “People put a lot things in there and it can be difficult for the officers to see exactly what’s in there.”

While going through the procedure, your electronics should be placed in a bin with nothing on top or below them. Similar to how laptops where handled in the past.

People are also now required to put any liquids, gels, and aerosols in bins by themselves. Liquids are the most common ingredients for explosives.

Again its just a better way for officers to get a better view at what is going through.

If you’re someone who’s traveling this holiday, here’s a few tips to use before going through screening: Organize your carry on bag so any electronics larger than cell phone can be taken out quickly. As well, Make sure any quart size bag of liquids, gels, and aerosols can be removed. Don’t over stuff your bag… Uncluttered bags makes the screening process easier and quicker.

Something that many people might forget when implementing these new rules on their next trip to the airport. Always double check your bin and place all items back in your carry on. TSA has seen an increase in the lost and found items across the country. It’s because people may not be used to removing those items.

Even though Idaho Falls has just recently gotten these new rules, the department of homeland security hopes to roll them out nationwide come spring 2018. Pocatello Regional Airport and The Magic Valley Airport in twin falls have had these rules since late September.