Trump's lawyer calls for Russia probe to be shut down

President Trump’s personal attorney John Dowd called on Saturday for FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to be shut down.

“I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier,” he said in a statement to Fox News.

“Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations,” he added.