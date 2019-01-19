Trump’s immigration offer brings polarized reactions from Dems and GOP

President Trump’s immigration compromise package to end the partial government shutdown drew sharp reactions from Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike.

In a televised White House address Saturday, Trump offered Democrats a three-year extension of protections for 700,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, in exchange for the $5.7 billion to fund a barrier along the southern border with Mexico.

HOYER URGES TRUMP, MCCONNELL TO STOP HOLDING GOVERNMENT HOSTAGE

“Our immigration system should be a source of pride … not a source of shame as it is all over the world,” Trump said in his plea.

The president’s was met with disdain from an array of top Democratic lawmakers, many of whom accused Trump of holding the government and federal workers “hostage.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for instance, tweeted, “What we didn’t hear from the President was any sympathy for the federal workers who face so much uncertainty because of the chaos of the #TrumpShutdown.”

Before Trump made his announcement, Pelosi called the president’s anticipated proposal “a non-starter.”

TRUMP OFFERS IMMIGRATION COMPROMISE

“For one thing, this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers and TPS recipients that our country needs and supports.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, called Trump’s proposal “one-sided and ineffective.”

“It’s clear the President realizes that by closing the government and hurting so many American workers and their families, he has put himself and the country in an untenable position. Unfortunately, he keeps puttinng forward one-sided and ineffective remedies. There’s only one way out: open the government, Mr. President, and then Democrats and Republicansn can have a civil discussion and come up with bipartisan solutions.”

Schumer, D-N.Y., concluded, “It was the President who single-handedly took away DACA and TPS protections in the first place – offering some protections back in exchange for the wall is not a compromise but more hostage taking.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer shared a similar sentiment, urging Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell to “stop holding government hostage and end the shutdown” immediately.

“The president must stop holding government hostage and end the shutdown so federal employees can get back to work serving the American people. There is no reason for Americans to be shut out of work and without a paycheck while negotiations take place on the best way to secure our borders,” he said.

Hoyer said negotiation can progress after the government reopens.

“With the government open, we can negotiate an agreement to strengthen border security that both sides can support and that is in the best interests of the American people.”

Another leading Dem, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand of New York, who announced her White House bid on Jan. 15 in an episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” said Trump’s offer was a “bad deal.”

Gillibrand tweeted: “Trump ordered the end of DACA and TPS. Then he shut down the government. Now he’s holding federal workers hostage, saying he’ll temporarily give back what he took away — only if we give him a pointless, ineffective wall he falsely promised Mexico would pay for. This is a bad deal.”

Republican lawmakers praised the president for his willingness to negotiate.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell commended Trump “for taking bipartisan steps toward addressing current immigration issues.”

In his statement, he said; “Compromise in divided government means that everyone can’t get everything they want every time. The President’s proposal reflects that. It strikes a fair compromise by incorporating priorities from both sides of the aisle.”

“This bill takes a bipartisan approach to re-opening the closed portions of the federal government. It pairs the border security investment that our nation needs with additional immigration measures that both Democrat and Republican members of Congress believe are necessary. Unlike the bills that have come from the House over the past few weeks, this proposal could actually resolve this impasse. It has the full support of the President and could be signed into law to quickly reopen the government.”

Republican Whip Steve Scalise called on Democrats to match Trump’s willingness to negotiate.

“The time for political games has long passed. Democrats must put their personal dislike of the President aside, end their obstruction, and finally come to the negotiating table. It’s time Democrats do what is right for the functioning and security of our nation and agree to a deal that opens our government, and includes funding for a border wall and other measures to solve this serious immigration crisis at our southern border,” he said in a statement.

Also on the Republican side, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she was “hopeful” a resolution for a “constructive debate” with Democrats.

“Compromise is not a sign of weakness — it’s a sign of strength, particularly when hundreds of thousands of families are being harmed. The Administration, Senate Republicans, and Democrats must now resolve this stalemate before 800,000 federal workers and their families miss yet another paycheck, and our economy is further damaged,” she said.