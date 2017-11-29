Trump’s far-right retweets spark calls for axing of UK visit

Outraged British opposition politicians demanded Wednesday that the government revoke an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump after he retweeted videos posted by a leader of far-right group Britain First.

The tiny extremist group, meanwhile, appeared delighted at the publicity boost from a leader with almost 44 million Twitter followers.

Trump retweeted three videos from the account of deputy Britain First leader Jayda Fransen, purporting to show violence by Muslims.

In response, Labour Party lawmaker David Lammy tweeted: “@realDonaldTrump you are not welcome in my country and my city.” Another Labour legislator, Chuka Umunna, said Trump’s invitation to visit Britain “should be withdrawn.”

Prime Minister Theresa May announced in January that Trump had accepted an invitation for a state visit to Britain. Almost a year later, no date has been set, and opponents of Trump have vowed to stage large protests if he does come.

Founded in 2011, Britain First opposes multiculturalism and what it calls the “Islamization” of Britain. Small but publicity-savvy, it has staged direct-action protests at mosques and is active on social media. The group regularly posts inflammatory videos purporting to show violence by Muslims, without context or supporting information.

Fransen, 31, was convicted last year of religiously aggravated harassment after hurling abuse at a Muslim woman wearing a hijab. She currently faces four other counts of harassment and a separate charge of hate speech.

Trump’s retweets were a major publicity boost for the group, whose own Twitter account is followed by about 24,000 others.

Fransen tweeted “God bless you Trump! God bless America!” in capital letters to her followers, whose number grew by several thousand to about 60,000 in the hours after the boost from the president.

British authorities have warned about a growing threat from violent far-right extremism, and recently charged the leader of another white supremacist group with plotting to kill a lawmaker.

In June 2016 Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by Thomas Mair, who shouted “Britain first” as he attacked her.

The legislator’s widower, Brendan Cox, tweeted Wednesday: “Spreading hatred has consequences & the President should be ashamed of himself.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim who has been the target of inaccurate criticism by Trump about his supposedly lax approach to extremist violence, also criticized the president.

“Britain First is a vile, hate-fuelled organization whose views should be condemned, not amplified,” Khan said.