Trump’s Asia trip: Stops in Japan, China and beyond

President Trump was in the Philippines on Sunday as part of his trip to Asia that has already included stops in Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam.

“The president’s trip will focus on three goals,” National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters during a Nov. 2 White House briefing. “First, strengthening international resolve to denuclearize North Korea. Second, promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Third, advance American prosperity through fair and reciprocal trade and economic practices.”

“President Trump will reiterate the plain fact that North Korea threatens not just our allies South Korea, Japan and the U.S.,” but, McMaster said, is also “a threat to the entire world.”

McMaster also said that Trump “will continue to call on all responsible nations, especially those with the most influence over North Korea, to isolate the North Korean regime economically and politically.”

Here’s what you should know about the president’s travels.

Hawaii

Trump arrived in the Aloha State on Nov. 3. During his trip the president was briefed by the U.S. Pacific Command and visited the memorial to the U.S.S. Arizona, a ship which sank during World War II.

Japan

The president played golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama on Nov. 5.

Trump tweeted a video of him playing, writing, “Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people!”

Trump hosted Abe at Mar-A-Lago earlier this year and they golfed together at the time.

“Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP)” singer Pikotaro also shared photos of himself with Trump and Abe at a dinner on Facebook Nov. 6.

Trump also met with families of Japanese abductees taken by North Korea on Nov. 6, Reuters reported.

The White House said last month that Trump’s activities in Japan would include meeting service members and bilateral meetings.

South Korea

Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in made a joint visit to Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul, on Tuesday. Trump shook hands with American and Korean service members, and he and Moon had lunch with troops in a large mess hall.

The visit was intended to underscore the countries’ ties and South Korea’s commitment to contributing to its own defense.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump later attended a welcoming ceremony at South Korea’s Blue House.

Trump also participated in bilateral meetings with Moon on Tuesday and went to a state dinner.

On Wednesday, Trump delivered a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul during which he told North Korea, “Do not underestimate us.”

Trump also paid a visit to Seoul National Cemetery on Wednesday.

A surprise trip to the Demilitarized Zone, which has separated the North and South for decades, was scrapped due to weather.

China

“Melania and I look forward to being with President Xi & Madame Peng Liyuan in China in two weeks for what will hopefully be a historic trip!” Trump tweeted ahead of his visit.

The president arrived in Beijiing on Wednesday. He and the first lady were greeted at the airport by dozens of children who waved U.S. and Chinese flags and jumped up and down.

The couple shared tea with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, and received a private tour of the historic Forbidden City, Beijing’s ancient imperial palace. Young opera students performed for them before dinner.

Trump’s time in China also included bilateral meetings with Xi.

On Thursday evening, Trump and the first lady attended a state dinner held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, which former NBA player Yao Ming also attended.

Trump previously hosted Xi in April at Mar-a-Lago.

Vietnam

Trump made his way to Da Nang on Friday and took part in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events.

APEC consists of 21 member economies, including the U.S., and “is the premier forum for facilitating economic growth, cooperation, trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region,” according to the State Department.

Trump gave a Friday speech on the sidelines of the APEC summit, reaffirming his “America First” policy.

“From this day forward we will compete on a fair and equal basis,” Trump said. “We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore.”

While Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also attended the APEC summit, did not have a formal meeting, the two shook hands at the event.

Trump’s time in Vietnam also included a Saturday state dinner in Hanoi and meeting with Vietnamese president Tran Dai Quang.

Philippines

Trump arrived in Manila on Sunday and attended an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 50th anniversary dinner.

ASEAN consists of 10 members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Trump is expected to sit down on Monday with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been accused of human rights abuses, including killing suspected drug dealers. The White House has said that Trump could raise concerns about the program.

But a senior administration official said last month that Trump and Duterte have “a warm rapport,” The Guardian reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.