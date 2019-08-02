Trump withdraws John Ratcliffe’s nomination for top intelligence post

President Trump announced Friday that he’s withdrawing his nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe to lead the intelligence community.

In a tweet, he said Ratcliffe was being “treated very unfairly” in the media and has decided to stay in Congress.

“Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media,” he tweeted. “Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people … John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country.”

Trump said he would nominate a new director of national intelligence “shortly.”

