Trump will win Pennsylvania again in 2020 and by bigger margin, says former GOP lawmaker

The polls are wrong again and President Trump will be victorious a second time in Pennsylvania.

That was the bold prediction made Tuesday on “America’s Newsroom” by former Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., who said Trump’s margin of victory next year in the Keystone State will be even larger than his narrow win over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Barletta, who ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat last November against Democratic incumbent Bob Casey, scoffed at former Vice President Joe Biden‘s Pennsylvania-focused strategy.

“He left Pennsylvania 67 years ago… Remember, Hillary Clinton came from Scranton too and we all know what happened there,” Barletta said.

Clinton’s father, Hugh Rodham, was born in the city.

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN UP BY DOUBLE DIGITS IN DEMOCRATIC RACE

Biden, born in Scranton, has headquartered his campaign in Philadelphia and gave the first speech of his campaign last month at a Pittsburgh union hall. A Fox News poll last week showed Biden as the clear frontrunner among the crowded field of Democrats and gave him an 11-point lead over Trump.

Barletta said in 2016, he “begged” Trump not to believe the polls, which showed him trailing Clinton by about six points going into Election Day. He argued that the president still enjoys sizable support from voters, including Democrats and independents, who won’t disclose their opinion to pollsters.

BIDEN DISMISSES CHINA’S THREAT TO US AGAIN, DESPITE BACKTRACKING ON EARLIER COMMENTS

Trump focused on the economy at a fiery rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania Monday, just two days after Biden held his own campaign rally in nearby Philadelphia. He reminded the crowd that Biden left the state for Delaware, where he served more than three decades as a U.S. senator.

“And don’t forget: Biden deserted you,” Trump said as the rally wrapped up.

“He’s not from Pennsylvania. I guess he was born here, but he left you, folks. He left you for another state. Remember that, please. I meant to say that. This guy talks about, ‘Oh, I know Scranton.’ Well, I know the places better. He left you for another state, and he didn’t take care of you, because he didn’t take care of your jobs. He let other countries come in and rip off America. That doesn’t happen anymore.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barletta noted that more than 10,000 people showed up to Trump’s address Monday night, with thousands waiting outside who could not get into the event.

“This is a replay of what I saw in the last election. … I think he’s gonna win Pennsylvania by more than he won the last time. I’m sure the experts will say differently, but let’s watch and see. I don’t know if they’ve learned anything in four years,” he told Sandra Smith.