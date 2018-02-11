Trump wants $1.5T infrastructure spending boost, cuts to red tape

The White House will unveil a plan to increase infrastructure spending by $1.5 trillion that relies heavily on state and local governments, a senior administration official revealed.

The plan, which the Trump administration is set to announce officially on Monday, also would cut the permitting process for new projects from ten years to two years and boost investment for projects in rural America by $50 billion.

The official said that most of the $50 billion would be given in block grants to the states, enabling governors to “select infrastructure priorities.”

Just $200 billion of the proposed spending would be in federal dollars. The official said that money would come from “reductions in other areas of the budget.” Half of that amount would be provided as part of a plan to “match dollars” for certain projects in partnership with state and local governments.

The president, in remarks last week to Republican lawmakers at a West Virginia retreat, emphasized efforts to “streamline the horrible approval process — roadways that take 12, 13, 14 years to get approved.”

“We used to build them in three months, and now it takes years and years of approvals. We’re going to bring that down, ideally, to one year. Two years is our goal, but one year is our real goal,” Trump said.

The federal government typically provides 80 percent of the funding for capital expenditures on highways, with state and local governments coming up with the rest. On transit projects, the federal share typically ranges from 50 percent to 80 percent.

