Trump walkout of Dem infrastructure meeting seemed 'planned,' Mollie Hemingway says

President Trump planned to cut short a meeting with top Democrats on infrastructure, and the move may play well in 2020.

The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway made the claim Wednesday on “Special Report,” saying the Russia investigation is helpful for Trump to discuss.

“It did seem like it was planned, and it was planned probably because this is a really good issue for him right now,” Hemingway said.

“You had years of people spreading a delusional conspiracy theory of Russian collusion and at the end of that, there is no Russian collusion.”

Hemingway claimed Trump likes to mention the Russia investigation, which she said puts Democrats “in a real pickle.”

“They put all their cards on this belief that there was Russia collusion,” she said.

Host Bret Baier said the White House denied Trump planned to walk out on Pelosi and Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

Baier said Trump became “livid” after hearing Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. claim he was involved in a “cover-up,” and decided to end the meeting.