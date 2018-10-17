Trump: US seeking audio, video related to Khashoggi disappearance ‘if it exists’

President Trump said Wednesday the United States has requested from Turkey any video and audio related to the presumed death of activist Jamal Khashoggi, amid news reports of the existence of audio capturing his killing.

“We’ve asked for it, if it exists,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office.

Turkish officials have said Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudis’ Istanbul consulate, which Saudi officials have denied. U.S. officials say they are taking Khashoggi’s disappearance seriously, but Trump says he has not sent the FBI, stressing that he was not “American citizen.”

The president on Wednesday called Saudi Arabia an important ally, noting it is an important customer for U.S. military exports.

A day earlier, Trump said he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who “denied any knowledge” of the circumstances leading to the mysterious disappearance of Khashoggi. His comments came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday with the crown prince in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, Pompeo visited Ankara, Turkey to hold talks with Turkish officials about the case.

Back home, lawmakers were pointing fingers at the crown prince.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Fox News that he wants to see bin Salman forced out of his position.

“This guy has got to go,” Graham, R-S.C., said on “Fox and Friends.” “Saudi Arabia, if you’re listening: There are a lot of good people you can choose, but MBS has tainted your country and tainted himself.”

He added, “The MBS figure is, to me, toxic. He can never be a world leader on the world stage.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Khashoggi incident is “really going to challenge” the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, though said it’s “too early to predict what the consequences will be.”

“I can’t imagine there will be no response,” McConnell said of the United States.

Khashoggi vanished two weeks ago during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials said Khashoggi was dismembered inside the consulate.

The Saudis have called the allegations “baseless,” but multiple media outlets reported Monday that the Saudi government may say that rogue intelligence operatives murdered Khashoggi by mistake inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul earlier this month during an interrogation that went wrong.

Khashoggi had written critically about Mohammed bin Salman, son of King Salman, for The Washington Post. The prince is next in the line to the throne, and his rise to power prompted the writer’s self-imposed exile in the U.S.

Asked who should replace him, Graham said, “That’s up to them. Not my job.”

“I know this: Nothing happens in Saudi Arabia without MBS knowing it,” Graham said.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.