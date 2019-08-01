Trump urges rally attendees not to chant 'send her back'; he also says Harris had 'bad' debate night

President Trump told reporters outside the White House on Thursday that he hopes attendees at his evening rally in Cincinnati don’t chant about sending members of Congress back to their home countries — but added that the situation might be beyond his control.

Last month, a Trump rally in North Carolina led to a “send her back” chant directed at Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Trump said the next day he disagreed with the chant, and was “not happy with it.”

“I don’t know that you can stop people,” Trump said. “We’ll see what we can do. I’d prefer that they don’t. But if they do it, we’ll have to make a decision then.”

“I don’t know that you can stop people.” — President Trump on ‘send her back’ chants

In other remarks, Trump slammed the “fake news” for not reporting on the news that a Bill Clinton-appointed federal judge had dismissed a lawsuit by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) against key members of the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over hacked DNC documents.

Judge John Koeltl, sitting in the Southern District of New York, wrote in an 81-page opinion on Tuesday that the DNC’s argument was “entirely divorced” from the factual record in the case.

The judge said the defendants “did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining the materials in the first place” and therefore bore no legal liability for disseminating the information.

Trump also commented on news of missile testing by North Korea, saying he wasn’t concerned.

“Short-range missiles, we never made an agreement on that. I have no problem. We’ll see what happens. But these are short-range missiles, they’re very standard,” Trump said.

Turning to Wednesday night’s debate by Democratic presidential candidates, Trump suggested it was a sort of pyrrhic win for Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think Biden did OK,” Trump said, referring to Biden. “He came limping through, but he got through it.”Mr. Biden, the Democratic front-runner in polls, was again the target of attacks from multiple challengers on the debate stage.

Biden said Sen. Kamala Harris of California, on the other hand, “had a bad night.”

TRUMP ANNOUNCES MAJOR NEW TARIFFS ON $300B IN CHINESE GOODS

Earlier Thursday, Trump announced a new round of 10 percent tariffs on China, after U.S. representatives returned home from meeting with the delegation in Shanghai. The news sent the stock market tumbling.

The president said China decided to renegotiate the deal before signing, and had agreed to buy more agricultural products from the U.S. – but has not yet done so.

The U.S. has already implemented 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods. The new round of tariffs is expected to take effect on Sept. 1. The president has noted on Twitter that this round of tariffs could hit large U.S. corporations like Apple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is expected that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will come up with a list of items that will be subject to the tariffs.

Fox Business’ Brittany De Lea and Edward Lawrence contributed to this report.