Trump urges Americans to vote Republican to keep his agenda on track in Fox News interview

President Trump on Monday night touted his administration’s progress during his first two years in office as he gave a final push for Republican candidates hours before Election Day.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Trump criticized the Obama administration’s path and said that, “if their agenda kept going forward” the economy would have deteriorated.

“We were going down. It was very bad when I took it over and if we didn’t open it up and cut regulations, the whole Obama thing would’ve collapsed,” the president said on Fox News. “It would’ve been a disaster.”

