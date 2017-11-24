Trump tweets tout talk with Turkey’s president, bash NFL, NBA and hype golf with Tiger Woods

While Americans slept off their Thanksgiving Day feasts or battled for doorbuster deals Friday, President Trump turned to Twitter to tweet about hitting the links with Tiger Woods, tee off on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and tout an upcoming talk with Turkey’s president.

Trump tweeted that Goodell had lost control of the league and that it’s the players who are acting like the boss.

“Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss!” Trump tweeted.

In recent months, Trump has demanded the NFL suspend or fire players who have taken a knee during the anthem. The players say they do so to draw attention to police brutality against blacks. About 70 percent of players in the NFL are black.

Trump also turned on NBA star Stephen Curry back in September after Curry, a guard with the Golden State Warriors, suggested he would not attend the traditional White House champions visit.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn,” Trump tweeted.

Most recently, Trump’s gotten into a cyber spat with the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players arrested in China for shoplifting. Trump took issue with LaVar Ball downplaying Trump’s role in securing the players’ release.

“Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and [believes] that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!” he tweeted.

Trump also tweeted Friday that he will be speaking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about bringing peace to the region – or, as Trump puts it, “the mess that I inherited in the Middle East.”

He continued, “I will get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars (6 trillion), to be there in the first place!”

Following his talk with Erdogan, the president tweeted he would round out the day by playing golf with Woods and Dustin Johnson then head back to his private resort Mar-a-Lago, often called the winter White House, for “talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!”