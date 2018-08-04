Trump tweet slams LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview

President Trump responded by Twitter on Friday night to a CNN anchor’s recent interview with an NBA superstar.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Trump tweeted.

The CNN anchor, Don Lemon, interviewed LeBron James, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star who recently signed a massive contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

At the end of his message, the president seemed to be expressing his preference for Michael Jordan, the NBA legend who retired in 2003.

During their interview, James and Lemon toured “I Promise,” a school for at-risk children that James has established in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The pair discussed sports, politics and race relations.

Trump seemed to take issue with some of James’ comments.

James told Lemon he believes the president is using sports to divide people, while James believes sports has “always been something that brings someone together.”

When Lemon pressed James if he would consider running for president, he eventually said, “Let’s see first.”

Previously, CNN aired a segment in which the three-time NBA champion was asked whether he’d sit down with Trump, who James once called a “bum” for disinviting Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry from the White House.

“I would never sit across from him,” James said about Trump.

Trump hasn’t always had a negative opinion of James. In a 2013 tweet, Trump wrote, “Lebron is a great player and a great guy!”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this story.