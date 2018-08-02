Trump tries to boost GOP's Barletta in Senate race against 'overrated' Bob Casey at Pennsylvania rally

President Trump continued his effort to boost Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections Thursday, traveling to Pennsylvania to rally support for U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.

In front of a full arena in Wilkes-Barre, Trump mocked Barletta’s Democratic opponent — two-term incumbent Bob Casey — as “so overrated.”

“He will do whatever [Chuck] Schumer, [Nancy] Pelosi, and the new star of the Democrat Party tells him to do,” said the president, who added Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to that roster as the so-called “new star” and “new leader” of the Democratic party.

“Very low IQ,” Trump said of Waters.

Barletta, a fervent Trump supporter who shares his hard-line views on immigration, then took the stage and rattled off a laundry list of Trump’s accomplishments.

“We’re not tired of winning, Mr. President,” Barletta said. “We’re not tired of winning.” He then attacked Casey as “one of the most liberal senators in Washington [who is] leading the Resistance and obstruction to President Trump’s agenda… He no longer represents the values of people here in Pennsylvania.”

However, Barletta faces an uphill climb to defeat the Democrat, as two polls taken after his GOP primary victory show Casey with a double-digit lead.

Trump, the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since George H.W. Bush in 1988, began his speech with a lengthy reminiscence about his 2016 victory. At one point, he lamented the media’s supposed slowness in calling the state for him on election night.

“You people didn’t get the privilege of taking us over the top,” the president said before promising, “next time, next time.”

Trump has accelerated his campaign schedule in recent weeks to help Republicans he favors both in primaries and November’s midterms.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.