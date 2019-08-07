Trump trashes Beto O'Rourke, tells him to 'be quiet' ahead of El Paso visit

President Trump issued a fiery tweet late Tuesday for 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke ahead of his visit to the Democrat’s hometown of El Paso, Texas, following last weekend’s shooting that left 22 dead.

Over the past several days, O’Rourke has slammed the president, who he has placed blame for the massacre. The former congressman declared that Trump is a “racist” and compared his language to Nazi Germany’s Third Reich. He also compared Trump’s North Carolina rally– where the “send her back” chant took place– to “Nuremberg.”

BETO O’ROURKE COMPARES TRUMP RALLY TO NAZI GERMANY IN WAKE OF EL PASO SHOOTING

“That is a leader reveling in the hatred and the racism of the people that he purports to serve and to lead,” O’Rourke said Monday.

Trump responded to O’Rourke and claimed the candidate is using a “phony name” in an attempt to appeal to voters.

“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1 percent in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!” Trump wrote in a late-night tweet.

O’Rourke responded to Trump’s tweet and double-downed on his claim that Trump is responsible.

“22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism,” he tweeted. “El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”

The president referred to the rally he held in El Paso back in February amid the national debate about the migration crisis and had previously boasted his crowd size in comparison to O’Rourke, who held a competing rally on the same night.

