Trump to push China on trade, North Korea during 2-day visit

President Donald Trump will push China on trade and North Korea during a two-day visit in which he will alternately cajole, flatter and scold the rising Asian power.

White House aides view Trump’s visit to China as the centerpiece of his lengthy tour of the region. Trump is mired in consistently low approval ratings at home and will encounter a newly emboldened Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng), who recently consolidated power in his country.

Before arriving in Beijing, Trump used a speech to South Korea’s National Assembly to send China a stern message.

He called on China to stop supporting North Korea, China’s largest trading partner.

Trump said “all responsible nations” must unite to isolate North Korea for its aggressive development of nuclear weapons.