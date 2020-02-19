Trump to name ambassador Richard Grennell to acting director of national intelligence

President Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, to become acting director of national intelligence, Fox News has confirmed.

Grenell, a Trump loyalist who has a large and active conservative following on Twitter, would take over from the current acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, amid the president’s push to remove what he calls bad actors within the intelligence community.

Maguire was required by law to leave the post, which oversees the country’s 17 intelligence agencies, within weeks. Grenell would become the first openly gay Cabinet member.

Last year at the United Nations General Assembly, Grenell said he’s “proud” to serve a president who has achieved the “perfect balance” between restraint and use of force.

He has championed the “Trump Doctrine,” defined as the approach of economically pressuring countries — including North Korea, Iran, and China — but leaving them a path to “change their behavior.”

Grenell has been a notable critic of Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant that the Trump administration says represents a growing security threat.

However, Grenell’s vocal support of the president, online and overseas, has prompted critics to call him an ideologue.

Fox News’ John Roberts contributed to this report.