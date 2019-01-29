Trump to make appearance in Super Bowl LIII pre-game coverage

President Trump is scheduled to make an appearance during CBS’ pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday after skipping last year’s interview, a report said.

The president will pre-tape an interview to be aired on “Face the Nation” with anchor Margaret Brennan, CBS News said, according to Variety.

Last year, the White House and NBC News could not come to terms on an interview, the report said.

The pre-Super Bowl Presidential Interview has become an American tradition, Deadline reported. Former President Obama did live interviews for all eight years of his presidency.

A CBS News spokesperson did not respond immediately to Variety about negotiations with the White House over the parameters of the meeting.

Trump’s pre-game interview will come two days before he is expected to deliver his postponed State of the Union Address.