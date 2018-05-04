Trump to host South Korean president amid planning for U.S.-North Korea summit, White House says

The White House announced Friday that President Trump will host the South Korean president in late May, as plans progress for a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and President Moon Jae-in will meet on May 22, the press release from Press Secretary Sarah Sanders‘ office said. This marksthe third summit for the pair.

The meeting “affirms the enduring strength” of the “alliance and deep friendship between our two countries,” the press release said.

It went on to say that the two leaders would “continue their close coordination of developments regarding the Korean Peninsula following the April 27 inter-Korean Summit,” referring to the recent historic meeting of North and South Korean leaders.

KIM JONG UN WALKS INTO SOUTH KOREA TO SHAKE HANDS WITH MOON JAE-IN

Trump and Moon are expected to talk about the president’s upcoming meeting with Kim, the leader of the Hermit Kingdom, the press release said.

The president on Friday shared new details about that meeting but without specifics. “We now have a date and we have a location,” Trump told reporters prior to leaving for Dallas, where he was set to speak at the National Rifle Association annual convention. “We’ll be announcing it soon.”

Trump has previously said the summit with North Korea will unfold in May or early June.

KIM JONG UN ORDERED NORTH KOREAN HIT SQUAD TO HUNT HIGH-RANKING DEFECTOR WITH NUKE SECRETS, REPORTS SAY

A possible meeting between Trump and Kim came to light following a trip then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo took to the rogue nation over Easter weekend.

Trump later acknowledged that Pompeo, who has since been confirmed as secretary of state, had met with Kim.

“Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,” Trump tweeted. “Details of the Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!”

Fox News’ Tracey Bree, Nicole Darrah, Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.