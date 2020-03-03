Trump to head to Tennessee after devasating tornadoes

President Trump announced that he will visit Tennessee later this week to survey the damage inflicted by a deadly storm that produced at least two tornadoes earlier Tuesday morning.

At least 21 people died in the storm that caused significant damage near downtown Nashville.

“Before I begin I want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee,” Trump said at the beginning of his speech at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference Tuesday. “I’ll be going there Friday. Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost.”

In a press briefing, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee told reporters the deaths were centered in four different counties and there are a “number of people that are missing” in addition to “many” that are injured and being transported to area hospitals.

Metro Nashville police officers and fire crews were responding to about 48 building collapses around the city as neighborhoods were littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees. Search and rescue crews were fanning through neighborhoods searching for any injured people inside collapsed structures.