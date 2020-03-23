Trump tells Senate to stop playing 'partisan politics' and pass a stimulus bill

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump demanded on Monday that the Senate “stop playing partisan politics” and pass a massive stimulus bill meant to jumpstart a flagging economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“They must pass the Senate bill as written and stop playing partisan politics,” Trump said during an evening news conference with the White House coronavirus task force. “They have to make a deal.”

He added: “This should not be a time for political agendas.”

While Trump did not specifically call out Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., or other Democrats in the Senate, his comments hit on arguments made by his fellow Republicans that Democrats are using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to push unrelated political agendas.

During a speech on the Senate floor earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., McConnell accused Democrats of trying to extract concessions from airlines over their “carbon footprint,” with the economy hanging in the balance.

“They ought to be embarrassed,” he said. “This is no time for this nonsense.”

Among the demands Schumer wants included in the bill are new collective bargaining powers for unions, higher fuel emissions standards for airlines, and expanded wind and solar tax credits.

Democrats had also complained that the draft aid package did not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment aid for Americans, and failed to put restraints on a proposed $500 billion “slush fund” for corporations, saying the ban on corporate stock buy-backs are weak and the limits on executive pay would last only two years.

“We Democrats are trying to get things done, not making partisan speech after partisan speech,” Schumer said earlier Monday while calling the legislation an exclusively Republican-authored bill.

Trump, who spoke to a nearly empty press room as entry was limited following reports that a member of the press corps has a “suspected case” of the coronavirus, said that the bill needed to be passed to mitigate any more financial fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is not a country meant to be shut down,” he said. “We are not going to let this turn into a long-lasting financial problem.”

It seems, however, unlikely that any legislation will be voted ono the Senate on Monday as Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin continue to work out a version of the bill that will appease both sides.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.