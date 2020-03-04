Trump tells 'Mini Mike' 'don't lick your dirty fingers' after video goes viral of him eating pizza

President Trump shamed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg after a video went viral showing the candidate licking his fingers while eating pizza.

The video, which was apparently first published by Bloomberg’s Snapchat account, went viral when a parody Twitter account shared the video. The former New York City mayor is seen removing the crust from a pizza, putting part of it back in the box and then licking his fingers. The original video was captioned: “When in doubt, rip the crust off.”

Trump put “Mini Mike” on full blast Tuesday night.

“Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!” Trump reacted.

Others on social media piled on the Democratic billionaire for his eating habits.

“Truly disgusting! Also shows that #Bloomberg has never been around other people in a communal work space,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote. “The fact that he and his ‘influencers’ put this out thinking it normalizes him is even scarier.”

Trump turned to theatrics on Saturday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference to taunt his fellow New Yorker for his poor debate performance, as Trump said of the diminutive ex-mayor: “He’s going ‘oh, get me off the stage.’” Trump crouched behind the podium at CPAC, glancing over the top, pretending to be Bloomberg, who he has repeatedly tormented over his height.

Fox News’ Brian Flood and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.