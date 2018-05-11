Trump team decision on interview with Mueller likely to slide, Giuliani says

Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Trump’s legal team, said the president’s lawyers need more time before deciding whether the president will sit down for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller for his Russia probe.

Giuliani said he had hoped to resolve that question by May 17, the one-year anniversary of Mueller’s appointment, but that was no longer feasible.

In a phone interview with Fox News on Friday, Giuliani said the outside legal team is still waiting for information from Mueller. He said a decision may slide until after Trump’s planned summit on June 12 with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Giuliani also said it will be impossible to prepare Trump for an interview before the Kim summit, so any interview would be after that.

In an interview last week with Fox News, Giuliani signaled Trump’s team is still open to doing an interview – but he acknowledged he is concerned about whether Mueller’s team can be objective.

“Namely, do they have an open mind to the fact he could be telling the truth and Comey may be lying?” he said. “If they have an open mind to that, this is something we’d consider. If they don’t, then given all the irregularities of this investigation, we would be foolish to have him be interviewed.”

He said then that an interview “could have been worked out” already but things were complicated by the recent raid on Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s office, as well as the leak of the questions.

