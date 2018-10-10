Trump talks Haley replacement, Hurricane Michael in exclusive interview

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night said he plans to announce a replacement for the departing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley over the “next week or two,” and responded to criticism for holding a rally the same day Hurricane Michael barreled through the Florida panhandle.

Trump told Shannon Bream, the host of ‘Fox News @Night, that he has a list of “five or six fantastic people” who would all do a “great job” to replace Haley.

“Nikki was fantastic. The incredible thing is I really have five or six incredible people. I think they would all do the job very well,” Trump said. “I don’t expect to be adding anybody to the list. We have some really talented, brilliant people that will do a great job. Probably over the next week or two I will announce it.”

Trump weighed in on the administration’s response to Hurricane Michael and the critics who called him out for hosting a rally in Pennsylvania the same night the Category 4 storm.

The president told Bream he “was in total communication” with the governors of Alabama and Georgia and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, and added that canceling the rally would have been “unfair” to the thousands of supporters who had lined up since yesterday.

“These people were waiting for many hours,” he said. “If I didn’t go it would have been the wrong thing, too.”

Trump said the extent of the damage isn’t currently known because “it’s so dark and all the electric is out.” He said officials have heard there’s been “tremendous wind damage.”

Fox News Chief Meteorologist Rick Reichmuth said Michael was the fourth-most-powerful storm to ever make landfall in the U.S. in terms of wind, and the third most powerful in terms of pressure.

In the wide-ranging interview, Trump also addressed Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist feared to be dead after visiting his country’s consulate in Turkey last week, as well as the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions – telling FOX News “we’re going to see what happens.”