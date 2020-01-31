Trump takes the stage at Iowa rally ahead of key impeachment action, first-in-the-nation caucuses

President Trump is headlining a major rally in Iowa Thursday night on the eve of key Senate impeachment action and just days before the nation’s first presidential caucuses there.

Trump took the stage at Drexel University in Des Moines for his fourth rally of the year, which may draw attention away from the Democrats seeking to unseat the president on Election Day, some of whom have been crisscrossing the state for weeks.

In addition, Senate Republicans are expected to have the deciding vote Friday on whether to bring an end to the impeachment trial or to extend it further by allowing witnesses.

Ahead of the rally, Trump tweeted results from a New York Times-Siena College poll showing him leading all of his major contenders: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. However, all leads were within the poll’s margin of error.

Biden, for his part, launched a full-frontal attack to usher in the president’s arrival to the state. Biden spoke to a room full of 275 people in Waukee, west of Des Moines, in an event touted as a rebuttal to Trump’s rally.

BIDEN UNLEASHES ON TRUMP IN FINAL IOWA BLITZ: ‘HE’S MORE OF A BULLY THAN A PRESIDENT’

“He’s more a bully than a president,” Biden said.

“Welcome to Donald Trump’s world. Up is down. Lies are the truth. Allies are enemies. Everything is through the looking glass,” Biden continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hours before Trump took the stage, Vice President Mike Pence met with Iowa supporters at a fast food joint. Just after a speech to evangelical voters in Sioux City, Pence stopped at a Culver’s, a midwestern staple known for its “ButterBurgers.”He then continued on to Council Bluffs, Iowa to speak to Trump supporters at a “Veterans for Trump” event.